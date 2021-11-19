Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eneti by 162.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eneti by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Eneti by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eneti by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

