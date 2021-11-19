Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

ENR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 625,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

