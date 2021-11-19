Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 107,151 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

