Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXK. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

EXK opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

