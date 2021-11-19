Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavour Silver and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 5 3 0 2.38 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $6.98, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Theta Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $138.46 million 6.62 $1.16 million $0.21 25.62 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 19.34% 5.55% 4.52% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.