Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAVA. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.78.

DAVA stock opened at $159.52 on Monday. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

