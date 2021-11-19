Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $121.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

