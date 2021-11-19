Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Achieves $10.64 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $34,195.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.23 or 0.07219831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.65 or 0.99346074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.