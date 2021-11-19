EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £150.92 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,372 ($17.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($197.18).

On Thursday, November 11th, Peter Southby bought 35 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($620.07).

On Wednesday, October 13th, Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,338 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of £147.18 ($192.29).

On Monday, September 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, with a total value of £140.80 ($183.96).

Shares of EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.25) on Friday. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The stock has a market cap of £835.71 million and a P/E ratio of 29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

