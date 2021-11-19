Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Hits $295.44 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $337.03 or 0.00585034 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $6.66 billion and approximately $295.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00190178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,748,693 coins and its circulating supply is 19,754,907 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.