Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.