Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.
Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02.
About Elmira Savings Bank
Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.
