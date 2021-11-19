Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellomay Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428. The stock has a market cap of $419.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ellomay Capital has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

