Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.78.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $138.92 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

