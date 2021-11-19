Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $407,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $21,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

