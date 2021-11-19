Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$2.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Get Elementis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMNSF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.