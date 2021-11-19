El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.53

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 3105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
The company has a market cap of $531.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 177.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOCO)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
