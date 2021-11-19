eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.36

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 17385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $648.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,023,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

