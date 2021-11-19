Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.32 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $85,869.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00222941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

