Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.16 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $98.40 million and $5.16 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,539,371,024 coins and its circulating supply is 5,886,926,699 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.