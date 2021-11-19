Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 233,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

