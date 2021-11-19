ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ECC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. ECC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

ECC Capital Company Profile

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

