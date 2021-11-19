eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $7,418,526. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. eBay has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

