eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.72 on Friday. eBay has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,278 shares of company stock worth $7,418,526 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.