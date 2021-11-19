Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

