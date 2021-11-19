EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.89

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $206.89 and last traded at $204.04, with a volume of 177854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.83. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

