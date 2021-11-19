e-Money Reaches Market Cap of $16.00 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001413 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $246,077.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.91 or 0.07210325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.14 or 0.99125992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

