Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 28,929 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DT opened at $67.90 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

