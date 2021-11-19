DXdao Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $166,449.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $32.37 million and $166,449.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $656.42 or 0.01136478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.00413753 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.