DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

DXC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 51,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

