Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DDEJF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.30 and a current ratio of 23.48. The company has a market cap of $108.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.83.
Dundee Company Profile
