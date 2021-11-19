Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DDEJF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.30 and a current ratio of 23.48. The company has a market cap of $108.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.