Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

