Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

