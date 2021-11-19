Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. 488,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Dufry has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

