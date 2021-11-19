DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

