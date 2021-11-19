DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $239.75 and last traded at $230.40. 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.17.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day moving average is $242.97.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

