Dragonchain Price Tops $0.13 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $49.74 million and $317,103.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,374,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.