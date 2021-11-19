DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,742. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,152,278 shares of company stock valued at $176,875,976. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.