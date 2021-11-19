Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $176.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

