DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.13

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 57838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

DDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.