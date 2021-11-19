dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOTD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £576.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

