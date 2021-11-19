Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Gap Up to $53.90

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.90, but opened at $55.40. Domtar shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 38,416 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Domtar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 28,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Domtar by 25.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Domtar by 85.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Domtar by 3,443.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

