Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,376. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

