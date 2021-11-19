Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Boosted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

