Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 39.96%.

Document Security Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,349. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.