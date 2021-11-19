Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 84,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

