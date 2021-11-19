Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,075,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

