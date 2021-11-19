DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,303 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 282,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,927 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

