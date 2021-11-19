Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Trading Down 7.1%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 12,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 54,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

