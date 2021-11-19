Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 610,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,078. The stock has a market cap of $685.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.