Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 610,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,078. The stock has a market cap of $685.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

