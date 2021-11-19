DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €23.65 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €23.65 ($27.82) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.83 ($22.15).

Shares of DIC opened at €15.37 ($18.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €11.88 ($13.98) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.06.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

